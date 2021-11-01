Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 1000 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44.1% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55.9% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 98 are puts, for a total amount of $7,564,001 and 902, calls, for a total amount of $90,934,792.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $392.0 to $2175.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $392.0 to $2175.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $1050.00 $158.1K 1.8K 1.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $1200.00 $132.1K 15.3K 75.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $1200.00 $116.0K 15.3K 74.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $1200.00 $116.0K 15.3K 75.8K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $1160.00 $107.7K 1.7K 17.3K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,119,565, the price of TSLA is up 4.18% at $1160.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.0.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $800.0.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1125.0.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $940.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

