Looking At Zoom Video Communications's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54.17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45.83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $142,080 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,686,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $500.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $340.00 $298.9K 3.5K 1.3K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $320.00 $276.0K 2.3K 607 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $340.00 $264.0K 3.5K 2.6K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $76.0K 2.8K 956 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $76.0K 2.8K 856

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 422,956, the price of ZM is down -0.45% at $273.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.