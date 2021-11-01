 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Zoom Video Communications's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Zoom Video Communications's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54.17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45.83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $142,080 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,686,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $500.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $340.00 $298.9K 3.5K 1.3K
ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $320.00 $276.0K 2.3K 607
ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $340.00 $264.0K 3.5K 2.6K
ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $76.0K 2.8K 956
ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $76.0K 2.8K 856

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 422,956, the price of ZM is down -0.45% at $273.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

This Company Is Making Medical Testing and Care from Home the New Normal and You Don't Need Insurance
Analyst Ratings For Zoom Video Communications
Apple and Amazon are a Drag on Stocks as Big Tech Fail to Impress
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ: NVOS) Just Announced a Partnership That Could Shake Up the Telehealth Sector
'Buying' Opportunity In Five9 Stock After Zoom Deal Fallout: Why Analyst Sees 25% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com