10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $325.00 $79.8K 11.5K 30.9K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $2970.00 $29.5K 886 6.2K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $39.00 $33.4K 3.4K 4.4K CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $29.7K 17.2K 1.5K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $700.00 $257.7K 1.7K 955 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $186.2K 1 687 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $55.00 $30.0K 4.3K 467 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $2960.00 $39.9K 86 350 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $43.5K 7.4K 225 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $100.00 $28.0K 11.1K 147

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 11543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $2970.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $454.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 3438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 17238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.7K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 1758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 812 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.2K, with a price of $7450.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $317.0 per contract. There were 4340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $2960.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 7479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 11145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

