10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $1100.00 $38.8K 26.1K 131.1K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $165.00 $129.8K 18.8K 8.6K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $27.3K 10.0K 2.7K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $145.00 $427.5K 3.6K 2.6K YETI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $99.00 $61.0K 6 1.8K LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $34.00 $27.3K 3.0K 1.1K RVLV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $57.0K 2.5K 465 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $55.1K 94 426 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $42.00 $29.0K 14.1K 366 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $18.00 $26.2K 1.2K 267

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 26188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 18855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 10090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $427.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 3688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YETI (NYSE:YETI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 3013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RVLV (NYSE:RVLV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $2206.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 14190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

