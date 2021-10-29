Carnival Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $641,048 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $325,198.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $45.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 20117.11 with a total volume of 17,386.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $465.5K 4.7K 3.5K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $150.7K 64.3K 11.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $26.00 $90.9K 1.0K 231 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $25.00 $46.5K 2.5K 281 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $42.0K 12.6K 0

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,876,541, the price of CCL is down 0.0% at $21.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $41.0.

Berenberg upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $22.5

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24.5

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

