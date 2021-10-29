Lucid Group Whale Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 121 uncommon options trades for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID). The overall sentiment shows 46.28% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 53.72%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $380,444 and 115, calls, for a total amount of $8,266,143.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $12.5 to $65.0 for Lucid Gr in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's smart money trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $38.00 $420.2K 5.6K 24.5K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $38.00 $172.2K 1.2K 8.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $37.00 $104.2K 6.3K 14.1K LCID CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $40.00 $92.9K 1.4K 467 LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $38.00 $87.2K 5.6K 14.6K

Where Is Lucid Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 138,140,150, the price of LCID is up 4.11% over the last 24 hours at $36.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.