8 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $350.00 $51.5K 1.7K 438 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $47.00 $59.2K 595 161 NRZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $26.5K 1.0K 101 MBI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $12.00 $62.0K 979 100 HBAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $27.0K 1 100 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $33.5K 3 59 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $52.3K 2.8K 32 TROW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $210.00 $32.6K 320 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1719.0 per contract. There were 1710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NRZ (NYSE:NRZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 449 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBI (NYSE:MBI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 414 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBAN (NASDAQ:HBAN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $1745.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TROW (NASDAQ:TROW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.