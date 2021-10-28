9 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $152.50 $42.2K 36.8K 77.2K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $160.00 $43.5K 4.5K 11.8K DBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $28.4K 1.7K 1.6K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $280.00 $67.5K 2 1.2K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $212.50 $34.0K 21 573 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $325.00 $120.1K 19.0K 562 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $150.00 $44.2K 1.2K 61 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $85.00 $57.1K 17.2K 50 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $700.00 $29.2K 15 16

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 36864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 4562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBD (NYSE:DBD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 232 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.1K, with a price of $2403.0 per contract. There were 19009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 1213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $1142.0 per contract. There were 17207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $4875.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.