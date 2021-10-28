9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $1100.00 $25.1K 31.5K 111.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $3500.00 $37.5K 4.3K 14.1K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $33.00 $34.0K 13 11.8K VFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $137.3K 4.8K 1.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $108.1K 4.9K 927 SKX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $31.8K 106 400 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $60.00 $48.9K 7.0K 124 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $270.00 $34.5K 304 102 CBRL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $140.00 $55.0K 18 22

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $761.0 per contract. There were 31560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $5360.0 per contract. There were 4326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1526 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 232 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 4903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX (NYSE:SKX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $468.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 7091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 414 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.