10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $1100.00 $108.8K 31.8K 117.0K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $25.0K 42.3K 13.2K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $3400.00 $30.6K 2.0K 5.2K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.50 $98.7K 9.4K 4.2K DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $79.0K 959 1.2K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $25.1K 6.1K 411 BBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $122.00 $36.8K 759 292 SIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $84.0K 9 154 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $61.4K 2.1K 75 FIVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $200.00 $35.3K 139 37

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.8K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 31826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 42338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $6134.0 per contract. There were 2084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1899 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 9417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 6135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SIX (NYSE:SIX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 2100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.