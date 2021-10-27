10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $94.8K 11.6K 5.4K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $44.0K 6.5K 2.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $123.00 $55.1K 1.6K 2.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $155.00 $37.6K 45.4K 1.7K AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $110.00 $1.3 million 3.0K 1.3K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $719.6K 7.1K 1.1K SPWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $30.00 $27.8K 915 631 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $185.00 $78.0K 20 548 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $215.00 $213.5K 6 201 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $270.00 $25.6K 17 186

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $948.0 per contract. There were 11682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 6585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 133 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 45438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 3072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 312 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $719.6K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 7105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.5K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $5135.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.