Looking At Johnson & Johnson's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $234,432 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $150,237.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $180.00 $58.0K 702 66 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $48.8K 3.4K 66 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $167.50 $46.5K 38 219 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $185.00 $42.5K 33 20 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $41.4K 116 25

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,951,562, the price of JNJ is down -1.29% at $163.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $178.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

