What Are Whales Doing With General Electric

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Electric.

Looking at options history for General Electric(NYSE:GE) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $246,870 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $848,501.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $160.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $110.00 $236.1K 13.1K 1.4K GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $110.00 $105.3K 13.1K 4.4K GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $90.00 $96.0K 50 50 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $95.0K 504 378 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $115.00 $93.0K 172 144

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,172,769, the price of GE is up 2.17% at $107.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $107.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.