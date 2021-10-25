 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding(NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33.33% bullish and 66.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $917,260, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,637,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $190.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $185.00 $747.3K 885 700
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $613.0K 281 201
BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $135.9K 952 52
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $180.00 $128.4K 15.3K 4.6K
BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $175.00 $71.9K 6.6K 84

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,070,151, the price of BABA is down -1.33% at $175.33.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.0.
  • Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $240.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators
Facebook Whistleblower's Crypto Connection, China COVID-19 Risk, Tesla Price Hike, Ark's Bet On Snap, Elon Musk On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains But China's New COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Recovery At Risk
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
3 Catalysts That Could Add To Alibaba's Stock Rally
Tencent Relaxes Selective Content Access Following Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com