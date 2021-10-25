What Are Whales Doing With Upstart Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Upstart Holdings(NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Upstart Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54.29% bullish and 45.71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,627, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $2,236,737.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $500.0 for Upstart Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Holdings options trades today is 441.55 with a total volume of 25,141.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $535.7K 107 25 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $370.00 $186.2K 733 2.3K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $400.00 $111.9K 626 63 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $96.0K 232 10 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $400.00 $93.1K 1.5K 498

Where Is Upstart Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,844,725, the price of UPST is up 4.1% at $356.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Holdings:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $300.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.