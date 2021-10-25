 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Apple Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48.39% bullish and 51.61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $680,129, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $727,635.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $170.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $145.00 $160.6K 37.3K 845
AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $143.00 $124.4K 947 810
AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $148.00 $69.8K 5.2K 1.2K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $55.3K 3.6K 31
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $55.2K 61.6K 885

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 21,312,165, the price of AAPL is down -0.3% at $148.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

  • DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $175.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

