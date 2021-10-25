Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet(NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 127 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43.31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56.69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,389,744 and 102, calls, for a total amount of $15,241,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $600.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $600.00 $4.0M 47 110 GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $740.00 $3.7M 8 110 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $2800.00 $246.1K 42 11 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $2200.00 $221.2K 379 4 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $2700.00 $206.5K 186 5

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 767,400, the price of GOOGL is down -0.47% at $2738.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3100.0.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $3400.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

