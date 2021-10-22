10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $3400.00 $76.6K 3.0K 19.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $905.00 $27.0K 672 17.7K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $54.2K 4.0K 2.9K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $175.00 $44.2K 16.6K 2.3K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $200.00 $29.2K 1.6K 1.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $41.5K 5.8K 878 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $65.7K 43.1K 652 HBI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $17.00 $38.9K 38 601 WKHS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $25.7K 1.3K 516 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $25.00 $28.2K 2.5K 483

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1008 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 3014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $905.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 455 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $2715.0 per contract. There were 4097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 16686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 5802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 460 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 43123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBI (NYSE:HBI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 599 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 174 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 514 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.