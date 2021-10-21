10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $140.00 $32.4K 2.1K 3.4K FIGS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $33.2K 4.5K 994 ABT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $135.00 $35.1K 118 593 OCGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.50 $45.9K 8.9K 523 THC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $47.5K 2.2K 354 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $320.00 $26.3K 1.4K 218 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $81.0K 26 104 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $366.67 $25.6K 6.5K 87 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $44.5K 184 79 NVCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $39.8K 139 71

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 153 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 2140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIGS (NYSE:FIGS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 505 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 577 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 8941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THC (NYSE:THC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 2255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VEEV (NYSE:VEEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 1453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $366.67 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 6577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVCR (NASDAQ:NVCR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1138.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.