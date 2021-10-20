Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 60 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40.0% bullish and 60.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,137,422, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,938,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2000.0 to $3800.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 618.9 with a total volume of 6,689.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $2000.0 to $3800.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $2300.00 $333.0K 61 14 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $2900.00 $235.0K 885 134 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $3800.00 $207.4K 7 11 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $2900.00 $192.7K 885 219 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $2730.00 $190.9K 256 115

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 528,701, the price of GOOGL is down -0.66% at $2845.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $3400.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.