 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Square
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Square

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Square.

Looking at options history for Square(NYSE:SQ) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70.59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29.41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $165,994 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,254,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $310.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Square's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Square's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $745.1K 3.9K 975
SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $103.2K 3.9K 157
SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/22/21 $255.00 $66.7K 3.1K 764
SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $60.1K 24.5K 34
SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $250.00 $55.0K 3.7K 48

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,309,578, the price of SQ is down -0.41% at $253.36.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

  • Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $300.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square Plans To Build Open-Source Bitcoin Mining System
Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PayPal And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock
Financial and Technology Stocks Making Headlines
Why Square Shares Are Rising Today
Analyst Ratings For Square
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com