This Is What Whales Are Betting On Square

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Square.

Looking at options history for Square(NYSE:SQ) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70.59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29.41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $165,994 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,254,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $310.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Square's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Square's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $745.1K 3.9K 975 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $103.2K 3.9K 157 SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/22/21 $255.00 $66.7K 3.1K 764 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $60.1K 24.5K 34 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $250.00 $55.0K 3.7K 48

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,309,578, the price of SQ is down -0.41% at $253.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $300.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

