10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $150.00 $42.4K 65.3K 143.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $55.00 $28.2K 4.4K 5.8K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $67.00 $33.6K 4.5K 3.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $105.00 $59.4K 60.5K 3.0K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $150.00 $65.9K 1.8K 2.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $56.00 $33.8K 9.3K 2.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $301.0K 8.4K 1.7K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $2.1 million 334 1.6K ASAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $121.5K 14 712 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $235.00 $299.2K 5.6K 580

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 696 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 65394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 4459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 647 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 4581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 60551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 573 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 9395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 8495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.2K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 5651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.