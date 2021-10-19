Penn National Gaming Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Penn National Gaming(NASDAQ:PENN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PENN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Penn National Gaming.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70.0% bullish and 30.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $84,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,257,466..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $85.0 for Penn National Gaming over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Penn National Gaming's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Penn National Gaming's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $80.00 $442.0K 2.0K 5.3K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $79.00 $195.9K 234 608 PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $75.00 $184.2K 1.3K 395 PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $178.4K 3.8K 495 PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $80.00 $84.0K 615 573

Where Is Penn National Gaming Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,560,917, the price of PENN is up 4.2% at $80.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Penn National Gaming:

Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $107.0

Berenberg downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

