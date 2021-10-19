DraftKings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings(NASDAQ:DKNG) we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $435,559 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,636,582.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $52.00 $256.2K 1.2K 5.5K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $172.8K 356 1.9K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $50.00 $167.1K 20.5K 12.8K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $48.00 $152.6K 5.8K 4.4K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $118.5K 1.9K 295

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,036,089, the price of DKNG is down -0.08% at $48.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Roth Capital downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $41.0

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.