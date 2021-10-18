9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $900.00 $166.6K 15.6K 50.5K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $9.00 $32.3K 10.9K 12.3K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $25.00 $108.1K 2.1K 5.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $49.00 $31.5K 3.8K 5.0K FFIE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $9.00 $35.0K 1.2K 3.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $157.50 $41.0K 1.9K 1.8K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $97.6K 274 992 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $282.50 $61.9K 789 508 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $20.00 $26.7K 367 370

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.6K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 15687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 411 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 10988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 2143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 355 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.6K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.