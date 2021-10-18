This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carnival

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival(NYSE:CCL) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $185,500 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,205,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 21693.272727272728 with a total volume of 19,838.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $380.0K 13.1K 3.4K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $192.0K 38.2K 1.6K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $140.0K 31.1K 546 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $115.9K 38.2K 668 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $88.5K 10.0K 311

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,490,671, the price of CCL is down -2.77% at $23.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $41.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

