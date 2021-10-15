 Skip to main content

9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $330.00 $144.7K 2.8K 7.9K
OSH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $35.00 $180.0K 121 2.0K
OCGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $10.50 $40.0K 2.9K 1.7K
CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $85.00 $53.2K 13.5K 1.5K
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $43.00 $47.7K 13.1K 781
MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $130.00 $280.3K 1.5K 558
TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $12.50 $44.8K 397 214
ITCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $150.8K 1.9K 200
ACCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $48.0K 203 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.7K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 2863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSH (NYSE:OSH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 13598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 590 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 13115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT (NYSE:MDT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 555 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ITCI (NASDAQ:ITCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACCD (NASDAQ:ACCD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 181 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

