10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $820.00 $164.3K 27.8K 56.8K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $16.00 $648.0K 54.9K 46.1K EDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $2.00 $38.0K 11.4K 17.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $165.00 $58.2K 3.8K 2.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $36.00 $61.9K 5.8K 1.9K HOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $37.00 $25.0K 200 1.7K CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $414.0K 3.1K 1.2K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $55.2K 47.7K 1.1K TTM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $23.00 $218.0K 1.2K 740 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $30.3K 2.9K 492

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.3K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 27809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 9000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $648.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 54986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 11452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 3863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 433 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 5831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG (NYSE:HOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1667 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 463 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $414.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 3114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 47711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTM (NYSE:TTM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.0K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 2907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

