10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $2.1 million 4.1K 21.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $111.00 $60.0K 1.8K 10.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $140.00 $78.0K 46.6K 7.6K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $210.00 $197.0K 3.1K 4.1K PSFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $8.00 $35.1K 3.0K 4.0K XELA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $2.00 $43.4K 4.5K 2.6K MTTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $22.50 $276.2K 3.2K 2.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $295.00 $194.9K 2.8K 2.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $260.00 $280.2K 4.0K 1.4K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $290.00 $320.0K 10.2K 1.4K

• For UMC (NYSE:UMC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 46620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.0K, with a price of $788.0 per contract. There were 3108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 524 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 3062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XELA (NASDAQ:XELA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1974 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 4528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2210 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.9K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 2884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.2K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 4078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 10247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.