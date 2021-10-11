This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap(NYSE:SNAP) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,008,220 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,007,353.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $68.0 to $80.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 5903.555555555556 with a total volume of 36,172.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $68.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $68.00 $388.2K 2.3K 25.7K SNAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $80.00 $354.3K 15.7K 1.0K SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $322.0K 2.4K 400 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $77.00 $214.9K 261 1.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $77.00 $212.5K 261 511

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,882,496, the price of SNAP is up 0.01% at $75.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $88.0

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90.0

