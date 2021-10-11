This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Microsoft(NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60.0% bullish and 40.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $344,928, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $429,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $302.5 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 10528.666666666666 with a total volume of 29,611.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $275.0 to $302.5 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $295.00 $253.0K 7.9K 856 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $295.00 $187.1K 4.8K 867 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $275.00 $90.0K 656 452 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $45.1K 41.9K 3.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $39.9K 41.9K 15.2K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,640,388, the price of MSFT is up 0.69% at $296.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $349.0

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $331.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $345.0.

