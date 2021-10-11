American Airlines Group Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 21 options trades for American Airlines Group(NASDAQ:AAL) summing a total amount of $1,400,899.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 177,906.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 24705.75 with a total volume of 55,042.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $172.0K 18.8K 3.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $172.0K 18.8K 2.1K AAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $20.00 $139.0K 20.6K 2.2K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $132.0K 20.6K 1.0K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $126.0K 107.6K 2.0K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,182,265, the price of AAL is up 1.33% at $20.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $23.0.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $18.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.