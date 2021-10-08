Microsoft Whale Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Microsoft. The overall sentiment shows 46.15% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 53.85%, bearish. Out of all of the options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,198,750 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $929,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales are targeting a price range from $210.0 to $320.0 for Microsoft in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $275.00 $793.6K 4.9K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $320.00 $545.0K 13.8K 1.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $294.1K 6.5K 358 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $290.00 $100.0K 8.4K 3.2K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $270.00 $81.0K 8.8K 356

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,013,733, the price of MSFT is down -0.01% over the last 24 hours at $294.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $345.0.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $349.0

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $331.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.