Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRO

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Oil(NYSE:MRO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Marathon Oil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45.45% bullish and 54.55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,000, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $445,997.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales are targeting a price range from $14.0 to $20.0 for Marathon Oil in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's options trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $77.0K 19.0K 1.0K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $65.1K 19.0K 323 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $51.0K 4.8K 1.3K MRO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $15.00 $45.3K 16.7K 1.5K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $41.6K 16.7K 1.1K

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,186,097, the price of MRO is up 3.55% over the last 24 hours at $15.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $18.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.