American Airlines Group Whale Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The overall sentiment shows 54.55% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 45.45%, bearish. Out of all of the options found by our algorithm, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $366,932 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $242,199.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales are targeting a price range from $19.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Group in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 147,927 with a total volume of 19,283.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's options trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $22.00 $97.9K 1.0K 498 AAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $22.00 $88.0K 12.2K 1.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $21.00 $85.0K 38.0K 501 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $83.2K 26.9K 395 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $21.00 $51.1K 10.9K 3.4K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,062,557, the price of AAL is down -0.85% over the last 24 hours at $20.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $23.0.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $18.0

