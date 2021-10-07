 Skip to main content

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Tesla
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Tesla(NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45.59% bullish and 54.41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $4,235,704, and 52 are calls, for a total amount of $73,324,567.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $350.0 to $950.0 for Tesla in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's smart money trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $950.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $700.00 $8.8M 33.2K 8.8K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $700.00 $8.3M 33.2K 7.8K
TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $750.00 $4.1M 6.4K 955
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $700.00 $3.8M 33.2K 10.5K
TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/08/21 $700.00 $3.6M 33.2K 10.9K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,383,716, the price of TSLA is up 0.57% over the last 24 hours at $787.21.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

  • RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $755.0.
  • Tudor Pickering downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $537.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

