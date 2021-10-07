Looking At Apple's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 124 uncommon options trades for Apple. The overall sentiment shows 50.81% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 49.19%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $2,615,942 and 84, calls, for a total amount of $6,811,316.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $125.0 to $165.0 for Apple in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Apple big money options trades today is 1,246,269 with a total volume of 1,070,352.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $141.00 $316.0K 7.2K 2.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $141.00 $308.1K 7.2K 3.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $141.00 $308.0K 7.2K 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $145.00 $267.4K 29.1K 3.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $195.0K 20.3K 203

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,281,481, the price of AAPL is up 1.43% over the last 24 hours at $144.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $198.0.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $175.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.