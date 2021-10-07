Facebook's Big Money Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The overall sentiment shows 48.28% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 51.72%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $3,308,924 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,908,698.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $300.0 to $375.0 for Facebook in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Facebook's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Facebook's smart money trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $375.0 in the last 30 days.

Facebook Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $2.0M 1.4K 501 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $330.00 $659.0K 7.4K 490 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $335.00 $467.5K 983 428 FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $340.00 $358.0K 9.4K 5.6K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $290.5K 5.6K 1.0K

Where Is Facebook Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,200,867, the price of FB is up 0.1% over the last 24 hours at $333.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Facebook:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $425.0

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $455.0

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $350.0

HSBC has decided to maintain their Reduce rating on Facebook, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Facebook, which currently sits at a price target of $440.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.