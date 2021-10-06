United States Steel's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 60 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55.0% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,113,949 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,860,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for United States Steel in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for United States Steel big money options trades today is 257,256 with a total volume of 160,284.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.00 $483.9K 378 6.3K X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $18.00 $438.7K 7.5K 7.9K X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $24.00 $422.4K 3.7K 3.2K X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $272.2K 3.8K 412 X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $182.4K 3.8K 2.5K

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 34,031,288, the price of X is down -7.49% over the last 24 hours at $20.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $21.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.