Tracking Palantir Technologies's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 76 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.05% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.95% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,790,504 and 53, calls, for a total amount of $5,289,336.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $17.5 to $47.0 for Palantir Technologies in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's smart money trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $897.0K 733 1.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $490.8K 259 379 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $210.7K 1.2K 288 PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $21.00 $89.0K 5.6K 1.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $24.00 $87.4K 15.5K 20.8K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 105,723,426, the price of PLTR is up 1.97% over the last 24 hours at $23.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

