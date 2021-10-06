What Are The Investors Doing With Boeing

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Boeing. The overall sentiment shows 50.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 50.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $97,680 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,590,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $220.0 to $320.0 for Boeing in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Boeing big money options trades today is 28,511 with a total volume of 40,073.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $747.4K 12.9K 5.5K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $219.7K 12.9K 2.2K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $127.5K 12.9K 1.2K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $116.3K 12.9K 6.9K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $90.0K 12.9K 422

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,021,973, the price of BA is down -0.64% over the last 24 hours at $222.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $279.0

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

