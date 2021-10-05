 Skip to main content

Roku's Big Money Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Roku(NASDAQ:ROKU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROKU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 3 uncommon options trades for Roku.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66.67% bullish and 33.33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,533, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $121,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $275.0 to $337.5 for Roku in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's smart money trades within a strike price range from $275.0 to $337.5 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $320.00 $94.2K 1.2K 4.6K
ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $275.00 $41.5K 1.1K 393
ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $337.50 $27.4K 123 485

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,458,744, the price of ROKU is up 2.66% over the last 24 hours at $304.75.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Roku:

  • Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $350.0
  • Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $395.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

