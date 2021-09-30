Looking At Palantir Technologies's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). The overall sentiment shows 33.33% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 66.67%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $3,312,188 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,172,631.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Palantir Technologies in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Palantir Technologies big money options trades today is 236,442 with a total volume of 148,339.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $24.00 $441.8K 3.8K 10.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $83.7K 5.6K 11.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $24.00 $53.2K 24.1K 3.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $31.2K 46.3K 5.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $39.5K 14.9K 8.7K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 53,594,116, the price of PLTR is up -1.43% over the last 24 hours at $24.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

