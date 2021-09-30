What Is The Smart Money Doing With Lucid Gr?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID). The overall sentiment shows 47.83% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 52.17%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $619,100 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,037,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $15.0 to $95.0 for Lucid Gr in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's smart money trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $66.3K 16.1K 5.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $25.00 $266.0K 8.5K 3.2K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $25.00 $70.3K 2.7K 3.4K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $26.00 $30.7K 18.6K 3.2K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $24.00 $75.0K 1.4K 4.1K

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,069,704, the price of LCID is up -3.92% over the last 24 hours at $25.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Lucid Gr:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $30.0

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $28.0

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $12.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.