NVIDIA's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (NVIDIA: NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 27 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59.26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40.74% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,533,675 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,465,702.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $165.0 to $250.0 for NVIDIA in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's smart money trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $210.00 $42.0K 7.6K 7.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $210.00 $50.8K 7.6K 6.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $200.00 $271.1K 11.8K 419 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $210.00 $27.4K 7.6K 30.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $220.00 $111.1K 3.4K 4.5K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,138,708, the price of NVDA is up 1.11% over the last 24 hours at $207.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.0.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $275.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.