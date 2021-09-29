What Are The Investors Doing With Bank of America

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Bank of America.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31.43% bullish and 68.57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,431,586, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $3,123,137.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $18.0 to $60.0 for Bank of America in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Bank of America big money options trades today is 406,039 with a total volume of 57,049.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $540.0K 31.7K 4.0K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $1.2 million 31.7K 2.8K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $180.8K 74.4K 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $88.0K 35.8K 3.7K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $172.0K 17.5K 3.9K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,040,753, the price of BAC is up -0.16% over the last 24 hours at $43.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Odeon Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $46.5

