Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Healthcare Trust Of America And Live Nation

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the January $30 calls in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA). He noticed options traders were buying these calls on Wednesday and he decided to jump in the trade. He loves the upside potential.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) was also active during the session on Wednesday. Traders were buying the April $100 calls in the name. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for several months.