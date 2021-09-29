 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG) was active on Tuesday as it traded six times its average daily put volume. Puts outnumbered calls by about 2.5 to 1.

The most active options were the October 1, $76 puts as about 5,700 contracts were traded for about $1.78. The trade was largely a result of a big roll as somebody who made a bearish bet with the October $79 puts rolled down the position and upsized the trade, pressing the bearish bet and betting the weakness on Tuesday could continue. The trade breaks even at $74.22 or 1.37% below the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARKG)

Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip
Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Twitter, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Thursday
As Zymergen Crashes 76%, Cathie Wood Piles Up $2.5M Worth Of Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com