Looking At Microsoft's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 62 uncommon options trades for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The overall sentiment shows 35.48% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 64.52%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $534,143 and 58, calls, for a total amount of $12,794,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $155.0 to $390.0 for Microsoft in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's smart money trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $2.4 million 12.6K 11.0K
MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $288.7K 12.6K 11.0K
MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $261.0K 12.6K 10.0K
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $1.6 million 12.6K 7.2K
MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $290.00 $335.8K 12.6K 5.2K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 22,846,480, the price of MSFT is up -2.99% over the last 24 hours at $285.36.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $331.0.
  • Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $349.0
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $345.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

