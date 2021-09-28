 Skip to main content

Tracking Tesla's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The overall sentiment shows 58.06% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 41.94%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,081,575 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $3,968,213.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $720.0 to $900.0 for Tesla in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's smart money trades within a strike price range from $720.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $800.00 $179.3K 17.3K 24.9K
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $720.00 $1.1 million 50.7K 545
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $790.00 $386.4K 8.5K 3.4K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $820.00 $108.4K 12.0K 4.5K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $795.00 $314.6K 9.1K 2.8K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,153,320, the price of TSLA is up -0.27% over the last 24 hours at $789.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

  • Tudor Pickering downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $537.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

