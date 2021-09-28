Tracking Tesla's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The overall sentiment shows 58.06% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 41.94%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,081,575 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $3,968,213.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $720.0 to $900.0 for Tesla in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's smart money trades within a strike price range from $720.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $800.00 $179.3K 17.3K 24.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $720.00 $1.1 million 50.7K 545 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $790.00 $386.4K 8.5K 3.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $820.00 $108.4K 12.0K 4.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $795.00 $314.6K 9.1K 2.8K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,153,320, the price of TSLA is up -0.27% over the last 24 hours at $789.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Tudor Pickering downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $537.0

